WWE News: The Ultimate Hell in a Cell Show, La Previa de Hell in a Cell, WWE Now India Recaps Undertaker Calling Out Akshay Kumar
– The Ultimate Hell in a Cell show is now streaming. The show features Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and Kazeem Famuyide creating the ultimate WWE Hell in a Cell lineup featuring Superstars from all the different eras. You can check out that live stream here:
– La Previa de WWE: Hell in a Cell is now available. The guests for today’s preview show include Charlotte Flair, Santos Escobar and more. You can check out that video below:
– WWE Now India recapped The Undertaker’s social media exchange with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who previously appeared in the 1996 Indian film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, and he had a fight scene with the impostor Undertaker, portrayed by Brian Lee. Kumar was commenting on the film’s 25th anniversary and beating The Undertaker. The real Undertaker, Mark Calaway, then offered him a real rematch on social media. You can check out that video recap below:
