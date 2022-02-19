wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undertaker Comments on Hall of Fame Induction, More SmackDown Highlights, Clips for NXT Level Up

February 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE announced that The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as one of the Class of 2022 inductees. He shared the following message earlier today on the news via Twitter.

The Undertaker wrote, “Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF!”

– Below are some additional highlights for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown:







– WWE released the following highlights for last night’s NXT Level Up:



