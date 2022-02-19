WWE News: The Undertaker Comments on Hall of Fame Induction, More SmackDown Highlights, Clips for NXT Level Up

– As previously reported, WWE announced that The Undertaker will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as one of the Class of 2022 inductees. He shared the following message earlier today on the news via Twitter.

The Undertaker wrote, “Received an overwhelming response to the news. Thank you to everyone who reached out but for now, I’ll say this… it’s been a wild ride … headed to the #WWEHOF!”

