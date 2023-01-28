– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared in a Complex video with Joe La Puma to do some sneaker shopping at Concepts in Boston. The Undertaker his discussed his Nike collab with LeBron James, his love for New Balance, and his first pair of Adidas sneakers. Undertaker said the following on LeBron James homaging him with his line of GS sneakers:

“Anybody with LeBron’s stature, obviously in the sneaker world, yeah, those were really cool. Anytime you see some kind of homage paid to yourself, it’s kind of humbling. And to know that there kids are out there, you know, wearing their little LeBron Undertakers, it’s a pretty cool feeling, and those shoes really turned out nice.”

