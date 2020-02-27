WWE News: The Undertaker Entrance Video for Super ShowDown, Superstar Pre-Show Interview Clips for Show

– The Undertaker is back in WWE. WWE released a clip of The Undertaker’s entrance for his surprise return today at Super ShowDown. The Undertaker returned during the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match. He ended up pinning AJ Styles and ultimately won the match. You can check out footage of The Undertaker’s entrance at the event below.

– WWE released a number of pre-show Superstar interviews for today’s Super ShowDown event, which is going on now. You can check out those interview clips with Ricochet, Goldberg, Naomi, Bayley, The Miz & John Morrison, and more below.













