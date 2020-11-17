wrestling / News
WWE News: The Undertaker Gets a Permanent Table at Nando’s in Scotland, Stock Update
– On Friday the 13th, Nando’s in Scotland retired table 13 in tribute to The Undertaker, which is now known as The Undertaker’s permanent table. You can view the announcement below:
“On Friday 13 aka the scariest day of the year, a throwback to when the Undertaker dropped by Nando’s Lothian Road last year. . Congratulations on your 30th Anniversary. Consider this table permanently reserved…”
On Friday 13 aka the scariest day of the year, a throwback to when the Undertaker dropped by Nando’s Lothian Road last…
Posted by Nando's on Friday, November 13, 2020
– For a WWE stock update, the company’s stock price opened up at $41.94 per share today. Since that time, the stock price has gone up slightly to $42.38 per share, where it sits as of writing this.
