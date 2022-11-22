wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undertaker NFT Trading Card Release, Bianca Belair Showcases Fitness Routine, Belair and Montez Ford Talk About Upcoming Reality Show

November 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Survivor Series Undertaker Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is collaborating with Candy Digital for a limited-edition trading card of The Undertaker celebrating the 32nd anniversary of his WWE debut. You can check out the announcement below:

– Bianca Belair showcased her fitness and wellness practices to perform on a regular basis for WWE:

– Belair and her husband Montez Ford also appeared on TODAY to talk about their upcoming reality show that will air on Hulu. Belair also promoted working the upcoming women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series later this weekend. You can check out a video of their appearance at the above link.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, The Undertaker, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading