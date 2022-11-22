wrestling / News
WWE News: The Undertaker NFT Trading Card Release, Bianca Belair Showcases Fitness Routine, Belair and Montez Ford Talk About Upcoming Reality Show
– WWE is collaborating with Candy Digital for a limited-edition trading card of The Undertaker celebrating the 32nd anniversary of his WWE debut. You can check out the announcement below:
Available beginning today, @WWE and @CandyDigital are celebrating the 32nd Anniversary of The @Undertaker's debut with a limited-edition trading card NFT — @SBJ https://t.co/sxNYAHf0tJ pic.twitter.com/nwchtkaCqa
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) November 22, 2022
– Bianca Belair showcased her fitness and wellness practices to perform on a regular basis for WWE:
– Belair and her husband Montez Ford also appeared on TODAY to talk about their upcoming reality show that will air on Hulu. Belair also promoted working the upcoming women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series later this weekend. You can check out a video of their appearance at the above link.
