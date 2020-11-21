wrestling / News
WWE News: The Undertaker Plays Word Association in Broken Skull Sessions Preview Clip, The Bella Twins Turn 37
– WWE has released a new preview clip for The Undertaker on The Broken Skull Sessions. The new clip features The Undertaker playing some word association with Stone Cold Steve Austin, with The Phenom sharing his thoughts on Roman Reigns, Goldberg, John Cena and more. You can view that clip below.
That new episode of The Broken Skull sessions featuring The Undertaker will debut tomorrow (Nov. 22) on the WWE Network on demand. It will air on the live feed following Survivor Series 2020, which will feature The Undertaker’s Final Farewell.
– Former WWE Superstars and WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees, The Bella Twins (Nikki & Brie Bella), both celebrate their birthdays today, turning 37 years old. WWE wished them a happy birthday, which you can see below.
Happy birthday, @BellaTwins! 💪 💞 pic.twitter.com/1OO4SqFtpX
— WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2020
