WWE News: The Undertaker Responds to User Comments, Billie Kay Goes to Animal Kingdom, Clash of Countries
September 26, 2020
– IGN released a video featuring WWE legend The Undertaker reading and responding to IGN comments.
– WWE Superstar Billie Kay shared a vlog where she goes to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a day. That video is available below.
– WWE released a video where Samoa Joe and Jerry Lawler host the WWE 2K Battlegrounds Clash of Countries, which you can see here:
