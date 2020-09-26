wrestling / News

WWE News: The Undertaker Responds to User Comments, Billie Kay Goes to Animal Kingdom, Clash of Countries

September 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Undertaker WWE Super Showdown

IGN released a video featuring WWE legend The Undertaker reading and responding to IGN comments.

– WWE Superstar Billie Kay shared a vlog where she goes to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for a day. That video is available below.

– WWE released a video where Samoa Joe and Jerry Lawler host the WWE 2K Battlegrounds Clash of Countries, which you can see here:

