WWE News: The Undertaker Draws Sellout Numbers for The Big Event, Superstars and Girl Up Learn About Women’s Suffrage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Clash Over Game of Thrones

– PWInsider reports that The Undertaker at the Big Event convention in New York City gave the convention its first pre-show sellout. WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, Hall of Famer Bret Hart, and more also appeared at the convention.

The convention is reportedly going to return on November 14. The Undertaker is said to have been the biggest draw ever for the convention. PWInsider adds that the show had a line of people outside the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel that went all the way down the block to get inside.

– WWE released a video featuring Superstars and Girl Up learning about women’s suffrage for Women’s History Month. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a New Day: Feel the Power clip for today where Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston clash about Game of Thrones. You can check out that clip below.