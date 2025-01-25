– As noted, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey appeared on SmackDown last night. After the show, he was gifted with a Texas Longhorns replica championship title by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. The Undertaker later shared a photo of the moment. He wrote in the caption, “Hook ‘em! #SmackDown @WWE @McConaughey”

– WWE is streaming the Best of Saturday Night’s Main Event:

