WWE News: The Undertaker Shares Photo With Matthew McConaughey, The Best of Saturday Night’s Main Event, SmackDown Video Highlights
– As noted, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey appeared on SmackDown last night. After the show, he was gifted with a Texas Longhorns replica championship title by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. The Undertaker later shared a photo of the moment. He wrote in the caption, “Hook ‘em! #SmackDown @WWE @McConaughey”
Hook ‘em! #SmackDown@WWE @McConaughey pic.twitter.com/Z42PDiJPB0
— Undertaker (@undertaker) January 25, 2025
– WWE is streaming the Best of Saturday Night’s Main Event:
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
