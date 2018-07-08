wrestling / News
WWE News: The Undertaker Shows Respect To Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, Triple H Compares Ronda Rousey to Roddy Piper,
July 8, 2018
– After teaming with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at last night’s event in Madison Square Garden, The Undertaker paid respect to both men.
Respect. #WWEMSG #Undertaker @WWERomanReigns @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/sw4WTWGr57
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018
– Triple H also commented after the show, comparing Ronda Rousey to her inspiration, Roddy Piper.
Then. Now. Forever. #Rowdy@RondaRousey @TheGarden #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/NmR4S82Js9
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 8, 2018