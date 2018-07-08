Quantcast

 

WWE News: The Undertaker Shows Respect To Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, Triple H Compares Ronda Rousey to Roddy Piper,

July 8, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Undertaker WrestleMania 34

– After teaming with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at last night’s event in Madison Square Garden, The Undertaker paid respect to both men.

– Triple H also commented after the show, comparing Ronda Rousey to her inspiration, Roddy Piper.

Ronda Rousey, Triple H, Undertaker, Joseph Lee

