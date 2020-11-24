wrestling / News
WWE News: The Undertaker Tells the Story of His First Tattoo, Tyler Breeze Shows Off His Rare Pokemon Card on UUDD, Stock Price Update
– WWE released the latest episode of The Broken Skull Sessions on Sunday, where WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin talks to The Undertaker. In a new clip from the show released today, The Undertaker tells the story of his first tattoo. That clip is available below. You can also check out 411’s recap of the Broken Skull Sessions interview RIGHT HERE.
– UpUpDownDown has released a new video where Tyler Breeze showcases the super rare Pokemon card he pulled from an original pack on a charity stream that was hosted by Steve Aoki. That video is available below:
– WWE’s stock price opened up at $41.56 per share today. Since that time, it’s gone up slightly to $41.63, where it’s currently sitting as of writing this.
