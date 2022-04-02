WWE News: The Undertaker Thanks the Fans, La Previa WrestleMania 38, The Best of WrestleMania Part 1

– Newly inducted WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker delivered a heartfelt message on Twitter earlier today after his induction last night for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony, thanking the fans and giving a shoutout to his mother.

The Undertaker tweeted, “After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF” You can view his tweet below:

