WWE News: The Undisputed Era Is Enraged by Imperium, Finn Balor Shows Off His Dance Moves, Full Smackdown & 205 Live Video Highlights

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NXT Undisputed Era

– Tensions are running high ahead of tonight’s WWE Worlds Collide event. WWE released a backstage promo featuring The Undisputed Era talking about Imperium before tonight’s match. The stables will face off in an eight-man tag team match at tonight’s event at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out that clip with The Undisputed Era below.

– Finn Balor’s wife, Veronica Rodriguez, shared a clip of her husband showing off his dance moves. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released the full video highlights for last night’s Smackdown and 205 Live. You can check those out below.














