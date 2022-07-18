wrestling / News
WWE News: The Usos Hit Title Reign Milestone, 5 Unbelievable Liv Morgan Moments, Undertaker & Kane Talk Rivalry
– The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) have now held the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Titles for one year. The duo won the titles back at Money in the Bank on July 18th, 2021, defeating The Mysterios (Rey and Dominik Mysterio). The Usos are currently the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, holding the RAW Tag Team Titles since the May 20th edition of Smackdown as well. They are set to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against the Street Profits at Summerslam.
– 5 unbelievable Liv Morgan moments from 2022 so far.
– The Undertaker and Kane talk about their unforgettable rivalry from A&E WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Kane.
