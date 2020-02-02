wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Showcases Return of The Usos, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Edge Artwork
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE released a behind the scenes video showcasing the return of The Usos to Smackdown. You can check out that video below.
– A new Canvas 2 Canvas video is out for today featuring some artwork for the recently returned WWE Hall of Famer Edge. You can check out the video where artist Rob Schamberger creates some new Edge-themed artwork below.
