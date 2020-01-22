wrestling / News

WWE News: Theme Song For WWE Worlds Collide Revealed, Stock Rises

January 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Worlds Collide

– Triple H has announced the theme song for this weekend’s WWE Worlds Collide. The theme song will be “Fury” by the band Wage War, as you can see below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $62.91 on Wednesday, up $0.98 (1.58%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.03% on the day.

