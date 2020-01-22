wrestling / News
WWE News: Theme Song For WWE Worlds Collide Revealed, Stock Rises
January 22, 2020 | Posted by
– Triple H has announced the theme song for this weekend’s WWE Worlds Collide. The theme song will be “Fury” by the band Wage War, as you can see below:
Prepare for pandemonium. @WageWar is #NXTLOUD. #WorldsCollide @WWENXT @NXTUK pic.twitter.com/p1L1AT8XGF
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 22, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $62.91 on Wednesday, up $0.98 (1.58%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.03% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee Reacts To CM Punk’s Praise on WWE Backstage, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Pushing Roman Reigns Too Soon, Getting Fans to Accept New Main Eventers, Making It Feel Organic
- Triple H Addresses Rumor That The Game Nickname Was Originally Intended For Owen Hart
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW