WWE News: Themes Set For NXT Takeover: New Orleans, Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura Lobby For Mixed Match Challenge Votes

– The theme songs for NXT Takeover: New Orleans are set. Cane Hill will have two songs featured for the event, as confirmed by Triple H below. The songs are “It Follows” and “Lord Of Flies”:

– WWE posted the following promo from Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura as they lobby for fan votes in the Mixed Match Challenge to be the Second Chance team. The winner of the fan vote will take on Bobby Roode and Charlotte Flair. Voting is now open via Facebook: