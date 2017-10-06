WWE News: Matt Hardy Shares Upcoming WWE Dates, Q3 Financial Report Date Set

– WWE announced the date of their third quarter financial report. The company will report its results on October 26th before the opening of the market. Vince McMahon, George Barrios and Michelle D. Wilson will hold a conference call starting at 11 AM ET to discuss the results.

The announcement notes, “All interested parties are welcome to listen to a live web cast that will be hosted through the Company’s web site at corporate.wwe.com/investors. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 855-200-4993 (toll free) or 323-794-2092 from outside the U.S. (conference ID for both lines: 7288682). Please reserve a line approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time of the conference call.

The earnings presentation referenced during the call will be made available on October 26, 2017 at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes, and can be accessed on the Company’s web site.”

