WWE News: This Is Awesome Relives WWE Wedding Mayhem, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown, Top 10 Extreme Rules 2021 Moments

October 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE This Is Awesome Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released a new preview clip for this week’s new episode of This Is Awesome, showcasing wedding mayhem. The new episode premieres on Peacock on Friday, October 7:

– UpUpDownDown’s Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played some more WWE 2K22 for Battle of the Brands:

– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Extreme Rules 2021 Moments:

