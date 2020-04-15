wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Edition of The Bump Is Online, WWE Teaming With Military Makeover, WWE Stock Update

April 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Bump IRS

– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Mandy Rose, Otis, Charlotte Flair, The Big Show, Io Shira, Christian and IRS.

– WWE has announced that it is teaming with Montel Williams’ series Military Makeover to give a home makeover to another veteran. As before, Lacey Evans will be the representative for WWE.

– WWE stock opened at $37.72 per share today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading