wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Edition of The Bump Is Online, WWE Teaming With Military Makeover, WWE Stock Update
April 15, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online, featuring Mandy Rose, Otis, Charlotte Flair, The Big Show, Io Shira, Christian and IRS.
– WWE has announced that it is teaming with Montel Williams’ series Military Makeover to give a home makeover to another veteran. As before, Lacey Evans will be the representative for WWE.
– WWE stock opened at $37.72 per share today.
More Trending Stories
- XFL Bankruptcy Filing Rumored to Have Hurt Reputation of Vince McMahon, McMahon Allegedly Spent Less on XFL Revival Than What Was Earmarked
- Jim Cornette Pushes Back On Vince Russo’s Claim for How Brawl for All Came About, Discusses The Real Inspiration For Brawl for All
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Paul Bearer & Sunny Having Heat Backstage, The Undertaker Having Pickle Pranks Played On Him
- Amy Weber Claims Edge and Randy Orton Harassed Her On WWE Flight, Says She Ended Up Challenging Edge To A Fight On the Plane