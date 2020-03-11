wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump Featuring Braun Strowman, Street Profits Meet Military Fans, Rob Schamberger’s Latest Vlog
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features Braun Strowman, Mark Henry, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff.
– WWE Community has posted a photo of the Street Profits meeting with fans who are in the military.
The #Raw Tag Team Champions @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins and #SassySouthernBelle @LaceyEvansWWE visited service men and women at @MCB_Quantico! @USOMetroDC pic.twitter.com/15minbybTx
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 10, 2020
– Rob Schamberger’s latest Wrestlemania vlog is now online:
