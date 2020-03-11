wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump Featuring Braun Strowman, Street Profits Meet Military Fans, Rob Schamberger’s Latest Vlog

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– This week’s episode of The Bump is now online. It features Braun Strowman, Mark Henry, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff.

– WWE Community has posted a photo of the Street Profits meeting with fans who are in the military.

– Rob Schamberger’s latest Wrestlemania vlog is now online:

