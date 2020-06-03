WWE News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Now Online, Best of Ciampa vs. Gargano Added to WWE Network, Highlights From WWE Backstage

– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online, featuring Ric Flair, JTG, Drave Maverick, Gallus and Darren Young.

Here’s a synopsis: Ric Flair visits WWE’s The Bump to discuss his upcoming WWE 24 special and his legendary career, and JTG joins to celebrate the life of his friend and tag team partner, Shad Gaspard. Also on the show will be Drake Maverick, Gallus and Darren Young. Young will bring the WWE Universe up to speed on what he’s been doing and will recognize the 10-year anniversary of The Nexus.

– WWE has added a ‘Best Of’ collection focused on Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa to the WWE Network. It includes:

* Johnny Gargano versus Tommaso Ciampa (Unsanctioned Match), NXT Takeover: New Orleans

* Johnny Gargano versus Tommaso Ciampa (Chicago Street Fight), NXT Takeover: Chicago II

* Johnny Gargano versus Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship (Last Man Standing), NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV

* Johnny Gargano versus Tommaso Ciampa (One Final Beat), NXT, April 8, 2020

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage:

"My family we all went, and we protested, it was peaceful. It was black, white, hispanic, asian, it was a melting pot of people." – @TheMarkHenry #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/gRkjJxFUtn — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2020

"I'm not here to pretend to understand how black people feel. It's not my place to tell them how to react." – @CMPunk #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/GgWAPz4jkQ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 3, 2020