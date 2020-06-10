wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Now Online, Highlights From WWE Backstage, WWE Stock Update

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE The Bump

– WWE has released this week’s episode of The Bump online. It features the Street Profits, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Drake Maverick and NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor.

– WWE has released highlights from last night’s episode of WWE Backstage and the WWE Evolution watch party. You can find our full report of the show here.

– WWE stock opened at $47.26 per share this morning.

