wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump is Now Online, Romantic WWE Date Moments, WWE Looks At Real Life Couples

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Natalya Raw 10-28-19 The Bump

– This week’s episode of WWe’s Youtube series The Bump, featuring Natalya and Tyson Kidd, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae is now online.

– WWE has posted a video looking at the most romantic date moments in WWE TV history.

– WWE has also posted a new edition of WWE Playlist, looking at real-life couples (like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch) through history.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading