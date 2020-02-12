wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump is Now Online, Romantic WWE Date Moments, WWE Looks At Real Life Couples
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of WWe’s Youtube series The Bump, featuring Natalya and Tyson Kidd, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae is now online.
– WWE has posted a video looking at the most romantic date moments in WWE TV history.
– WWE has also posted a new edition of WWE Playlist, looking at real-life couples (like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch) through history.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On One Idea AEW Is Considering for Their Second Show, Criticism That Not Enough of Being The Elite Is Recapped On Dynamite
- Drew McIntyre on Possibly Bringing Back ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme for WrestleMania, Reveals His Favorite Wrestler When He Was A Kid
- Bianca Belair Discusses Her Struggles With Bulimia and Depression, Being Hospitalized After Taking Pills, Overcoming It All
- Eric Bischoff On If Paul Heyman Actually Has Creative Control of RAW, Explains What Heyman’s Main Strength Is