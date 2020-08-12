WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump Is Now Online, WWE Stock Update, Ronda Rousey Uncaged Rerun Airing Today

– This week’s episode of the Bump, featuring Bret Hart, is now online. Here’s a synopsis:

Bret Hart joins the crew of WWE’s The Bump to dive deep on his incredible SummerSlam legacy, including his matches against The Undertaker, Owen Hart, The British Bulldog and more. Also stopping by the show are Matt Riddle, Big Show and comedian Gabriel Iglesias!

– WWE stock opened at $45.80 per share this morning.

– The 2018 Discovery Channel special Ronda Rousey Uncaged will have a repeat airing today at 12 PM ET.