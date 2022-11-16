WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump is Now Streaming, Two More Pre-Sale Codes, NXT Video Highlights

– WWE has posted this week’s episode of the Bump online. It features JBL and Baron Corbin.

– WWE has two more pre-sales happening tomorrow with codes for each available.

The code for the February 13, 2023 RAW in Brooklyn is SEATGEEK.

The code for the 30th anniversary of RAW on January 23, 2023 in Philadelphia is RAW30.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT: