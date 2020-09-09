WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump Is Online, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT, Adam Cole Says Finn Balor Was The Better Man

– This week’s episode of The Bump, which serves as a special one-year anniversary episode, is now online.

Here’s a synopsis: As WWE’s The Bump approaches its one-year anniversary, Kayla Braxton and the rest of the crew count down some of their favorite moments in the show’s history so far, including interviews with Sasha Banks, Big E, Lacey Evans and more in this special episode!

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

– After his loss during last night’s NXT Championship match, Adam Cole showed respect to Finn Balor on Twitter.

He wrote: “No excuses. No BS. Balor was the better man tonight…

See you soon Champ. #Round2 #AdamColeBayBay #UndisputedERA“