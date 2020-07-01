wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Online, Naomi Plays Rock Paper Scissors, WWE Stock Update

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– The latest episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Keegan Michael Key, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cros Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Lana and Natalya.

– WWE stock opened at $43.98 per share this morning.

– WWE has posted a new episode of Rock Paper Scissors Battle, featuring Naomi.

