WWE News: This Week’s Episode of the Bump Is Online, Naomi Plays Rock Paper Scissors, WWE Stock Update
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Keegan Michael Key, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cros Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Lana and Natalya.
– WWE stock opened at $43.98 per share this morning.
– WWE has posted a new episode of Rock Paper Scissors Battle, featuring Naomi.
