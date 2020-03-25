WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump Is Online, Ronda Rousey Teaches You How To Make Jerky, Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro Want Their Own Show

– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak and Tyler Breeze.

– Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter will be live on Instagram today at 1:30 PM ET with Josiah Williams. They also recently said in a video they want their own show.

– Ronda Rousey is doing her part to help out those in quarantine right now, with a new video teaching you how to make beef jerky.