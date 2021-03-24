WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump, #shorts Clip of The Fiend’s Return, The Best of the Bella Twins Available on the WWE Network

wrestling / News
– Today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now available. Guests for today’s show include new WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kane, Rey Mysterio, Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Victoria, and Edge joins Samoa Joe for a Grit & Glory interview. The full episode is available below.
– WWE has released a #shorts clip for the recent return of The Fiend Bray Wyatt:
– The WWE Network has a new compilation available for Class of 2020 Hall of Fame inductees The Bella Twins. Here’s a synopsis for The Best of The Bella Twins:
Nikki & Brie Bella blaze a path to superstardom through their greatest matches, including tag team battles, Divas Championships and even their own head-to-head showdown.
