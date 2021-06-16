wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump, Mick Foley & Bianca Belair Featured, NXT Video Highlights for 6.15.21

June 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bump

– WWE has released today’s edition of WWE’s The Bump featuring SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair, Kofi Kingston, King Corbin, Tegan Nox, RJ City, and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT on USA Network:















NXT, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

