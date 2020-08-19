WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump With AJ Styles Now Online, WWE Looks At Who Could Be Mr. Or Ms. Summerslam, New T-Shirt On Sale

– This week’s episode of the Bump is now online, featuring AJ Styles, Dominik Mysterio, Cameron Grimes and Adam Cole. Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who were advertised for this week’s show, did not appear.

Here’s a synopsis: Ahead of his massive matchup against Pat McAfee at NXT TakeOver: XXX this Saturday, Adam Cole joins WWE’s The Bump with his unfiltered thoughts on McAfee. AJ Styles joins the show to discuss his SummerSlam legacy, Dominik Mysterio makes an appearance as he prepares for his Street Fight with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and Cameron Grimes makes his presence felt prior to his opportunity to become the new NXT North American Champion this weekend.

– WWE.com has a new article looking at who could have the title of Mr. or Mrs. Summerslam. The possible choices include Charlotte Flair, Bret Hart, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, Triple H, AJ Styles and Mr. Wrestlemania himself, Shawn Michaels.

– WWE Shop has a new NXT Takeover XXX shirt on sale.