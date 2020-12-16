wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump With Kevin Owens & Ric Flair, Brie Bella Vlogs Support for Electric Smart Tractor
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
– The full show is now available for today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Guests for today’s show include Kevin Owens, Carmella, and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can view the full episode here:
– Brie Bella released a vlog today showing her support for the release of the world’s first all-electric, driver optional, “smart tractor.” You can view her video below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Asks Writers to Name Underused Talents That Can Shine
- Backstage Details On This Week’s RAW & Lana Being Removed From WWE TLC Match, Potential Charlotte Flair Return
- Jim Johnston On Inspiration Behind Vince McMahon’s Entrance Music, Creating The Undertaker’s Memorable Theme
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling