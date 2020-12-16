wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Episode of The Bump With Kevin Owens & Ric Flair, Brie Bella Vlogs Support for Electric Smart Tractor

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bump WWE

– The full show is now available for today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Guests for today’s show include Kevin Owens, Carmella, and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. You can view the full episode here:

– Brie Bella released a vlog today showing her support for the release of the world’s first all-electric, driver optional, “smart tractor.” You can view her video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brie Bella, The Bella Twins, The Bump, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading