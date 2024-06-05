wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Main Event Lineup, Playlist Features Duped! Superstar Double-Crosses, Top 10 NXT Moments
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:
* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
* Bronson Reed vs. Tyler Bate
– WWE Playlist features Duped! Superstar double-crosses and fakeouts.
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments for this week:
