WWE News: This Week’s NXT UK Will Be A Highlight Special, Advertised Matches For This Week’s WWE Live Events, Pre-Sale For Upcoming RAW
– Much like 205 Live did last week and this week, Thursday’s episode of NXT UK will be a “Best of 2019” show, featuring highlights and matches from the past year.
– There is currently an online pre-sale on Ticketmaster.com for the March 2nd episode of RAW in Brookyln, New York, with the code RAW.
– Here are the top matches advertised for this week’s RAW live events:
*Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka.
*Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins.
*WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton.
*No Holds Barred: Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana.
*Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade with Zelina Vega.
*Also currently advertised are Ricochet, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits, Aleister Black, Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders and more.
– And here are the top matches set for this week’s Smackdown live events:
*WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.
*King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns with Drake Maverick in a Street Fight.
*WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Braun Strowman.
*WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans.
