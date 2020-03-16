wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Smackdown Expected To Move To Performance Center, WWE Stock Update, Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose Are Social Distancing
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that this week’s Smackdown is also expected to move to the WWE Performance Center, which is what happened for last week’s episode and tonight’s RAW. The original location in New Orleans had already sold out. The only thing confirmed for the episode is that Rob Gronkowski will appear.
– WWE stock opened this morning at $31.50 per share.
– Mandy Rose posted a photo with Dolph Ziggler to Twitter:
Social distancing ourselves! 😎 @HEELZiggler ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/B4H8ijzVz3
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) March 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Indie Wrestler Byron Wilcott Reportedly Shot and Wounded in His Home
- Sheamus Says Rusev Was Having a Lot of Fun With Lana & Lashley Storyline, Talks Friendship With Rusev
- Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Fan Who Drags Her Over Plastic Surgery
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite