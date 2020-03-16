wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Smackdown Expected To Move To Performance Center, WWE Stock Update, Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose Are Social Distancing

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that this week’s Smackdown is also expected to move to the WWE Performance Center, which is what happened for last week’s episode and tonight’s RAW. The original location in New Orleans had already sold out. The only thing confirmed for the episode is that Rob Gronkowski will appear.

– WWE stock opened this morning at $31.50 per share.

– Mandy Rose posted a photo with Dolph Ziggler to Twitter:

