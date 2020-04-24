wrestling / News
WWE News: This Week’s Smackdown Includes Triple H Celebration, Total Bellas Highlights, New Triple H Merchandise
April 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:
* The Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (C) vs. Dana Brooke & Carmella
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew Gulak vs. Baron Corbin
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans
* Part Three of Jeff Hardy documentary
* The History of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
– Speaking of Triple H, WWE Shop now has a special edition Triple H photo set and Giclée special edition Triple H poster on sale.
– Here are highlights from this week’s Total Bellas:
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Addresses Accusations That She Stole Role Model Gimmick From Bayley
- Jim Ross Discusses If John Cena Used His Backstage Influence To Help Nikki Bella & Bury Alex Riley
- Details on Chemical WWE Reportedly Using to Fight COVID-19 at Performance Center
- Triple H Says It Was His Idea To Shoot Boneyard Match In Cinematic Style, Discusses His Talks With Vince McMahon About The Match