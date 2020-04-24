WWE News: This Week’s Smackdown Includes Triple H Celebration, Total Bellas Highlights, New Triple H Merchandise

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

* The Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (C) vs. Dana Brooke & Carmella

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew Gulak vs. Baron Corbin

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans

* Part Three of Jeff Hardy documentary

* The History of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

