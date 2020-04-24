wrestling / News

WWE News: This Week’s Smackdown Includes Triple H Celebration, Total Bellas Highlights, New Triple H Merchandise

April 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H Smackdown

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX:

* The Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (C) vs. Dana Brooke & Carmella
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew Gulak vs. Baron Corbin
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Sasha Banks vs. Lacey Evans
* Part Three of Jeff Hardy documentary
* The History of Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman

– Speaking of Triple H, WWE Shop now has a special edition Triple H photo set and Giclée special edition Triple H poster on sale.

– Here are highlights from this week’s Total Bellas:

