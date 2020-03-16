WWE News: Three Things to Know Before Raw, Stock Plunges on Coronavirus Fears

– WWE Now has released their preview for tonight’s Raw, with three things to know before the show. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock took another heavy drop today, closing at $30.44 which is down $5.42 (15.11%) from the previous closing price. That follows the general market trend; the Dow Jones fell 12.93% on the day as more and more shutdowns are announced in the effort to contain the novel coronavirus.

This is the lowest price for the stock since it closed at $30.34 on December 28th, 2017.