WWE News: Three Things to Know Before Raw, Titus O’Neil Hosts Joy of Giving Event

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Raw

– WWE Now posted their latest Raw preview, with three things you need to know before tonight’s show:

– WWE also shared the following video of Titus O’Neil hosting his 10th annual Joy of Giving event in the Tampa, Florida area:

