wrestling / News
WWE News: Three Things to Know Before Smackdown, Video of NXT’s Post-Show Celebration Last Week
December 6, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Now has posted this week’s Smackdown preview, looking at three things you need to know before the show. You can see the video below:
– The WWE Performance Center shared video of NXT’s celebration last week following the show going off the air:
