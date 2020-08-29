wrestling / News
WWE News: Fan Capacity Reached for Payback, Talking Smack Guests
August 29, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has reached the capacity for the virtual fan audience for the WWE ThunderDome for this Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view event. Registration for the fan audience will reopen later today for Monday’s episode of Raw. You can view that announcement below.
#WWEThunderDome has reached maximum capacity for #WWEPayback this Sunday.
Registration for virtual seats in the WWE ThunderDome at #WWERaw will be available this Saturday! https://t.co/wlQglwM1jl
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2020
– WWE announced the guests for today’s new episode of Talking Smack, which is now available on the WWE Network. Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, and Big E were be the guests for this week’s episode. The Miz and Kayla Braxton were hosting this week.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Reveals Which Current WWE And AEW Stars He’d Like To Wrestle, Says WWE Wrestlers Would Never Unify Over Anything
- Jim Ross On Why First TLC Match At SummerSlam 2000 Was So Special, Where PPV Ranks Among Best SummerSlam Shows In WWE History
- Details On Certain Fans That Were Kicked Out From WWE Thunderdome
- Eric Bischoff Reveals His Biggest Regret In WCW, His Favorite Time Period With The Company, Big Mistake That Led To WCW Going Downhill