WWE News: Fan Capacity Reached for Payback, Talking Smack Guests

– WWE has reached the capacity for the virtual fan audience for the WWE ThunderDome for this Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view event. Registration for the fan audience will reopen later today for Monday’s episode of Raw. You can view that announcement below.

– WWE announced the guests for today’s new episode of Talking Smack, which is now available on the WWE Network. Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, and Big E were be the guests for this week’s episode. The Miz and Kayla Braxton were hosting this week.