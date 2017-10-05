WWE News: Ticket Information For NXT Takeover: WarGames, Flashback Friday Preview

– WWE has posted ticket information for NXT Takeover: WarGames. The show, which was announced last night as the title of the next NXT Takeover, takes place on November 18th before Survivor Series in Houston, Texas.

Tickets for the show go on sale on October 13, at 11 AM ET at NXTtickets.com.

– Here is the schedule for this week’s Flashback Friday on the WWE Network. This week looks at events in wrestling history that took place on October 6th:

Featured Moments

* WWE ECW, Episode #174

Despite his continued efforts to attain an opportunity to challenge for the ECW Title, William Regal’s plans are thwarted by the return of ECW GM Tiffany

Streaming at 3 p.m. ET

* Raw, Episode #228

The road to Survivor Series begins as Bret Hart challenges Hunter Hearst Helmsley in the main event. Plus, Kane, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and others are in action

* Raw, Episode #541

Mark Henry looks to cash in on Triple H’s bounty on Goldberg. Shane McMahon sends Kane on a ride. Plus, Evolution, RVD, and others are in action

* Raw, Episode #802

Shawn Michaels meets Lance Cade in a No Disqualification main event, and Batista is forced to defend his No. 1 Contendership status

* Raw, Episode #1,115

Dean Ambrose and John Cena are again forced to coexist. This episode also features Joan Lunden, “Today Show” stars Hoda and Kathy Lee, and the return of The Rock

Streaming at 4 p.m. ET

* Prime Time Wrestling, Episode #83

Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby “The Brain’” Heenan host with guests The Hart Foundation, Billy Jack Haynes, and many more

Streaming at 6:25 p.m. ET

* WWE Battleground 2013

Daniel Bryan faces Randy Orton for the vacant WWE Title, and Rob Van Dam takes on Alberto Del Rio for the World Heavyweight Championship in a Hardcore Rules Match

Streaming at 8 p.m. ET

* SmackDown, Episode #372

Bobby Lashley and King Booker select each other’s opponent, SmackDown’s newest addition arrives, and Rey Mysterio & Matt Hardy team up

* WCW Monday Nitro, Episode #108

Jeff Jarrett faces Booker T, Eddie Guerrero defends the Cruiserweight Title against Ultimo Dragon, and Curt Hennig is in main event action

* WCCW, Episode #145

Kevin Von Erich partners with “Gentleman” Chris Adams to take on Jake “The Snake” Roberts, and “Gorgeous” Gino Hernandez is in action in the main event

* Global Wrestling Federation: USWA Main Event, Oct. 6, 1990

Jerry Lawler defends his Unified World Title, and an Eight-Man Texas Tornado Tough Man match features “Stunning” Steve Austin