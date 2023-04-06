– WWE is going to hold a Supershow live event in White Plains, New York at the Westchester County Center on Saturday, June 3. The online pre-sale for tickets to the event began today and uses the code WWEVIP (via PWInsider).

This will be the first event at the Westchester County Center since it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Bianca Belair are being advertised for the event.

– In a new preview clip for WWE Rivals, a young Randy Orton is shocked that The Undertaker wants to work with him. That new episode debuts on Sunday, April 9 on A&E. You can heck out that clip below: