Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

December 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AXS TV has started a ticket pre-sale for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. The pre-sale code for the event is NXTLIVE. The show will be broadcast live on The CW.

