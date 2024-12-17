Ticket Pre-Sale Code Available for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

– AXS TV has started a ticket pre-sale for WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, January 7 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. The pre-sale code for the event is NXTLIVE. The show will be broadcast live on The CW.

