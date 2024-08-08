– An online ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Sunday, October 27 and Raw the following night on October 28. Both events are being held in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The ticket pre-sale code for the events is HERSEY (via PWInsider). The pre-sale for Halloween Havoc is available at Ticketmaster.com.

– WWE Playlist showcased the last 15 PLE appearances by Roman Reigns: