wrestling / News

WWE News: Ticket Pre-Sale Code for NXT Halloween Havoc & Raw in October, Playlist Showcases Roman Reigns’ Last 15 PLE Appearances

August 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc WWE Image Credit: WWE

– An online ticket pre-sale has begun for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Sunday, October 27 and Raw the following night on October 28. Both events are being held in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The ticket pre-sale code for the events is HERSEY (via PWInsider). The pre-sale for Halloween Havoc is available at Ticketmaster.com.

– WWE Playlist showcased the last 15 PLE appearances by Roman Reigns:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Halloween Havoc, NXT, Roman Reigns, WWE, WWE Playlist, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading