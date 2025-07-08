– As previously reported, WWE is holding a special edition of WWE NXT on August 19 at The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The ticket pre-sale has begun for the event, and the pre-sale code iS WWETIX (h/t PWInsider). The ticket pre-sale is available at HERE.

– WWE Vault showcased Seth Rollins, John Cena, and Cody Rhodes and more before they were Superstars. This includes John Cena vs. Crash Holly from UPW in 2000, Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes in a dark match in 2010 and more: