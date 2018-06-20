WWE News: Ticket Prices Released For Super Show-Down in Australia, Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Play A Way Out

– The ticket and VIP package prices for WWE’s Super Show-Down show in Melbourne, Australia on October have been released. You can see the the ticket sale details here. Tickets start at $25 and go up to $1050 for ringside tickets.

Tickets go on sale on June 28th at 10 AM AEST. A pre-sale is available via Telstra running from June 22nd at noon AEST through June 26 at 10 PM AEST.

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown video, with Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze playing A Way Out: