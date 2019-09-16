wrestling / News

WWE News: Tickets For Several NXT Tapings On Sale, Jerry Lawler Active On Youtube, NXT Live Events This Weekend

September 16, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT

– Tickets for NXT tapings at Full Sale on October 30, November 6, November 13, November 20 and November 27 are on sale now.

– Jerry Lawler is more active on his Youtube channel, including adding more episodes of classic Memphis Wrestling TV. You can find it here.

– NXT has live events on Thursday in Daytona Beach and Friday in Jacksonville, Florida.

