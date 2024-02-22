– As previously reported, WWE recently announced a special fan experience for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania during WrestleMania 40 Week. The live, interactive experience is called WWE World and is being done in partnership with Fanatics Events. Admission tickets for the experience are now on sale RIGHT HERE.

– WWE released a new preview clip of the Randy Orton episode of Biography: WWE Legends, showcasing the career of Randy Orton and the importance of his part in the Evolution stable. The new episode debuts on Sunday at 9:00 pm EST on A&E: